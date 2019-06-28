Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian Sue Warrick. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Camp Tyler Bradford Lodge Send Flowers Obituary

On Sunday, June 23, 2019, Vivian Sue Warrick, Caring Nurse, Mother and Grammar passed this life at the age of 72. Sue was born on July 14, 1946 in Marble City, Oklahoma. Sue earned her Associates degree in Nursing and cared for many as a compassionate nurse for 35 years. She loved flowers and beautiful plants, yet her passion was traveling to the beach with her family and enjoying the sand and sun. On November 27, 1964, she married her high school sweetheart Robert Gene Warrick, Jr. and they enjoyed 50 years together.



Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Hensley, her brother Denny Hensley, her sister Pamela Jamison, her brother-in-in law Darrell Jamison, her loving husband, who adored her, Robert Gene Warrick, Jr. and her son-in-law David Corbett.



Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children Shelly Robinson, Robert Gene Warrick III, his wife Barbara and Serena Corbett. Honorary daughters Cherese Riggs and Latosha Morris, and their families, Her Grandchildren, Brittany Stracener, her husband, Sean, Blane Robinson, Kayla Simmons, her husband Greg, Allisyn Corbett, Robert Warrick IV, Tristan Warrick, Alexander Warrick, Zayne Corbett, Justin Paine, CJ Liles, Colton Tate. Her Great Grandchildren, Dylan, Savannah, Ryder, Savannah P., Miya, Joselyn, Kailyn, Otto, Jayden, Ayden, Gunner, Jillian, Adelyn, Robert V, Jaxon, and Vivian Sue. Her siblings, Marilyn and Ken Capek, Melva Rushing and Roy Hensley. As well as many nieces, nephews, in-laws, friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten.



Family and friends will have a celebration of her life on Saturday, June 29, at Camp Tyler Bradford Lodge from 2:00pm to 5:00pm.

