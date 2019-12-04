Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM First Baptist Church Gresham , TX View Map Service 3:00 PM First Baptist Church Gresham , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Vivian Marie Hancock, 77, of Flint, Texas are scheduled for 3:00 PM on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Gresham with Reverends Andrew Douglas and Roy Thoene officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the Church. Burial will be in Noonday Cemetery, under the direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.



Mrs. Hancock died on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was born on July 28, 1942 in Lindale, Texas to the late Albert Lewis and Dorothy Gordon Davis. She was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School and Tyler Commercial College. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Gresham, where she taught Sunday School and retired as Church Secretary.



Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Carl Hancock; four children, Ron and wife Stephanie Hancock of McKinney, Kevin and wife Glenda Hancock of Flint, Cindy and husband Rob Healey of Mobile, Alabama and Kim and husband Rupert Crowell of Tyler; sisters, Diane May of Gresham and Melba Dickens of Gresham; five grandchildren, Matthew Hancock, Laura Hancock, Trinity Hancock, Lilith Hancock and Trusten Hancock; numerous nieces and nephews and relatives.



Thanks to the wonderful staff at Oakbrook Nursing Home in Whitehouse, Texas.



Pallbearers will be Kevin Hancock, Ron Hancock, Chad Dickens, Brad Dickens, Rupert Crowell and Dylan Thornton.



If desired, memorial may be made to Choice Hospice or First Baptist Gresham Church. To view online, please go to,



Services for Vivian Marie Hancock, 77, of Flint, Texas are scheduled for 3:00 PM on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Gresham with Reverends Andrew Douglas and Roy Thoene officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the Church. Burial will be in Noonday Cemetery, under the direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.Mrs. Hancock died on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was born on July 28, 1942 in Lindale, Texas to the late Albert Lewis and Dorothy Gordon Davis. She was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School and Tyler Commercial College. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Gresham, where she taught Sunday School and retired as Church Secretary.Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Carl Hancock; four children, Ron and wife Stephanie Hancock of McKinney, Kevin and wife Glenda Hancock of Flint, Cindy and husband Rob Healey of Mobile, Alabama and Kim and husband Rupert Crowell of Tyler; sisters, Diane May of Gresham and Melba Dickens of Gresham; five grandchildren, Matthew Hancock, Laura Hancock, Trinity Hancock, Lilith Hancock and Trusten Hancock; numerous nieces and nephews and relatives.Thanks to the wonderful staff at Oakbrook Nursing Home in Whitehouse, Texas.Pallbearers will be Kevin Hancock, Ron Hancock, Chad Dickens, Brad Dickens, Rupert Crowell and Dylan Thornton.If desired, memorial may be made to Choice Hospice or First Baptist Gresham Church. To view online, please go to, www.burkswalkertippit.com Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 4, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close