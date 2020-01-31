Service Information Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Directors, Inc. 206 West South Lindale , TX 75771 (903)-882-3141 Send Flowers Obituary

Graveside services for Vivian Jackson, age 91 of Longview, Texas, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Hopewell Cemetery in Tyler, Texas with Dr. James Pierce and Mark King officiating. Services are under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas. Vivian passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Longview. She was born May 9, 1928 in Lindale to the late, Seth Lee and Ethel Vivian (Sitton) Wood. Vivian has lived in Longview for the past 7 years and prior in Tyler since 1945. She was a Baptist, enjoyed reading, traveling, had a beautiful alto voice and loved to gather around the piano at family gatherings and sing old hymns, and was known to be quite the competitor when it came to playing softball and the occasional game of 42 and canasta. Vivian was one of the first case workers for the newly established food stamp program in Smith County and the state of Texas. She did this for 17 years and then later enjoyed being a loving homemaker. Vivian is preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Jackson; daughter, Sharon Kay Garrett; brother, Morris Lee Wood; and grandson, Adam Roye. She is survived by sons, Stanley Roye and his wife, Judy of Longview, Texas and Gary Lynn Roye of Howard Wick, Texas; 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, and by numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. Family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at Hopewell Cemetery.



