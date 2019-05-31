Guest Book View Sign Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Faye Butcher, 72, after a long illness, passed away on May 27, 2019, with her family by her side in Longview, TX.



Faye was born on January 30, 1947 in Tyler, Texas to Moral Charles Boyd and Virginia Elizabeth Mayberry. She married Larry D. Butcher Sr. on July 31, 1968. She attended Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler, TX and as a member of the church, she helped organize and start "Mission Friends". She eventually moved to Marshall, Texas and made her home there. Faye had a great sense of humor and mischievousness about her. She loved to pull practical jokes on friends and family. Faye will be remembered for her humor, loyalty, love, and caring personality. Her favorite passages in the Bible were the Lord's prayer and Psalms 23. Her favorite hymn was Sweet, Sweet Spirit. Both of these passages and song were a comfort to her in her final days.



Mrs. Butcher is survived by her brother, James Charles Boyd; daughter, Tammy Stuckey and husband Billy; 2 sons , Larry D. Butcher Jr. and Boyd Butcher and wife Bethany; grandchildren, Travis



She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Larry D. Butcher Sr., and parents Moral Charles Boyd and Virginia Elizabeth Mayberry.



Visitation and funeral will be held at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home, 215 E. Front St in Tyler, TX. Visitation will be on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10 AM. Pallbearers will be Travis Smith, Larry D Butcher Jr., Boyd Butcher, Austin Butcher, Chuck Boyd, and Charlie Butcher. Her final resting place will be next to her husband at Tyler Memorial Cemetery.



The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Summer Meadows in Longview, TX for their support and care for mom. Also, a special thanks to Mrs. Pat Thomas, numerous friends, and family who came to help and visit Faye.



Memorial donations can be made in honor of Mrs. Butcher to at or to St Jude's Hospital at . To view online, please go to



