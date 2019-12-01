Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Doris (Davis) Baker, 84 of Tyler passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at her home with her family by her side.



Virginia was born on September 30, 1935 to Royce E. and Louise (Smith) Davis. She attended Tyler schools and Tyler Junior College. In 1954 she met the love of her life, Robert A. (Bob) Baker. For 65 years they have been the perfect example to all of True Love. Virginia was a loving wife, mother, Maw Maw and Great Maw Maw. She worked 30 years along side Bob, running Baker Plastic Sign and Badge Co. Virginia loved the Lord and singing in the choir and playing the piano.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Patsy D. (Davis) Brumley.



She is survived by her loving husband, Robert A. Baker; sons, Scott Baker (Renee), Mike Baker (Wendy), Charlie Baker; daughter, Dinah Hockman (Mark); brother, Charles E. Davis (Barbara); 10 grandchildren, Jennifer Brooks (David), Justin Baker (Becca), Joe Baker (Jennifer), Cody Baker, Cole Baker (Lindsey), Christen Wolf (Nathan), Misty Hockman (Jake) Manda Nail (Derek), Sean Baker and Nick Baker; 12 great-grandchildren, Blaine, Baker and Bayleigh Brooks, Caiden and Evan Haldeman, Kashten Miller, Isla, Elly and Livy Baker, Milah and Easton Baker and Emma Schwartz; nieces and nephews and cousins.



Grandsons will serve as pallbearers and granddaughters will serve as Honorary pallbearers.



In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to the Pleasant Retreat UMC, 417 CR 1143, Tyler, TX 75704 or to Solaris Hospice, 1521 S. Loop 256, Palestine, TX 75801. The family would like to thank Jackie and Barbara of Solaris Hospice and Natalie, Robin, Janice, Tammye and Michelle for all the love and care in her final days.



Services will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Pleasant Retreat United Methodist Church, with Rev. Richard Luna officiating, under the direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.



Burial will follow at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery in Tyler.



To view online, please go to



Virginia Doris (Davis) Baker, 84 of Tyler passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at her home with her family by her side.Virginia was born on September 30, 1935 to Royce E. and Louise (Smith) Davis. She attended Tyler schools and Tyler Junior College. In 1954 she met the love of her life, Robert A. (Bob) Baker. For 65 years they have been the perfect example to all of True Love. Virginia was a loving wife, mother, Maw Maw and Great Maw Maw. She worked 30 years along side Bob, running Baker Plastic Sign and Badge Co. Virginia loved the Lord and singing in the choir and playing the piano.She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Patsy D. (Davis) Brumley.She is survived by her loving husband, Robert A. Baker; sons, Scott Baker (Renee), Mike Baker (Wendy), Charlie Baker; daughter, Dinah Hockman (Mark); brother, Charles E. Davis (Barbara); 10 grandchildren, Jennifer Brooks (David), Justin Baker (Becca), Joe Baker (Jennifer), Cody Baker, Cole Baker (Lindsey), Christen Wolf (Nathan), Misty Hockman (Jake) Manda Nail (Derek), Sean Baker and Nick Baker; 12 great-grandchildren, Blaine, Baker and Bayleigh Brooks, Caiden and Evan Haldeman, Kashten Miller, Isla, Elly and Livy Baker, Milah and Easton Baker and Emma Schwartz; nieces and nephews and cousins.Grandsons will serve as pallbearers and granddaughters will serve as Honorary pallbearers.In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to the Pleasant Retreat UMC, 417 CR 1143, Tyler, TX 75704 or to Solaris Hospice, 1521 S. Loop 256, Palestine, TX 75801. The family would like to thank Jackie and Barbara of Solaris Hospice and Natalie, Robin, Janice, Tammye and Michelle for all the love and care in her final days.Services will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Pleasant Retreat United Methodist Church, with Rev. Richard Luna officiating, under the direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.Burial will follow at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery in Tyler.To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close