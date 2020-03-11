Service Information Croley Funeral Home - Hawkins 602 E Blackbourn Street Hawkins , TX 75765 (903)-769-2144 Funeral service 2:00 PM Holly Brook Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Service for Virgil "Virg" Vaughn, 84, of Holly Lake Ranch, Texas will be held 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Holly Brook Baptist Church with Bro. David LeFlore and Bill Alcorn officiating, interment to follow at Holly Tree Cemetery. Virgil Vaughn passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at his residence in Holly Lake Ranch. Virgil was born to Leodus and Grace "Tiddle" Vaughn on October 25, 1935 in Reed, Oklahoma. Virgil was an inspector for the railroad, working at Western Weighing and Inspection Bureau for 41 years. He was also a life member and Past Worshipful Master of Haltom City Masonic Lodge #1331. At one time he was a member of the Shriners. When he was able he loved to fish, he also was an avid race car fan. Virgil was also a faithful member of the Holly Brook Baptist Church. Virgil is survived by his wife of 65 years, Floritta "Flo" Vaughn of Holly Lake Ranch; son, Darrell Vaughn and wife, Terri of Burleson; daughter, Vicki Alcorn and husband, Bill of Holly Lake Ranch; sisters, Linda Webb and Gayenell LeMaster both of Amarillo; grandchildren, Michelle Edwards, Kimberly Blair and husband, Cody, Jennifer Doan and husband, Ricky, Misty Ahmad and husband, Shahrukh, Jeremy Alcorn and wife, Ashleigh, and Josh Alcorn, and wife, Lainey; great grandchildren, Cash, Channing, Ramina, Finley, S.J. and Landyn; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leodus and Grace "Tiddle" Vaughn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heritage Hospice, 1100 Stone Rd STE 269, Kilgore, Texas 75662.



