Funeral services for Vida Mae Johnson, 98, of Tyler are scheduled for Tuesday, November 26, 2019 11:00 AM at St. Violet Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Paul Cleaver eulogist and Rev. Briant Brown, officiating. Interment will be held in Piney Grove Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.



Mrs. Vida Mae Edwards Johnson was born September 25, 1921 to Archie Edwards, Sr. and Josephine Hampton Edwards in Smith County, Texas.



She attended Jackson High School and Sweat Beauty College. She was a licensed Beautician. Vida was also a longtime member of St. Violet Baptist Church.



Vida was preceded in death by her parents, husband J. C. Johnson, Sr., daughter Delois Smith and grandson Andre Johnson.



She leaves as survivors her loving and devoted children; Johnnie Jones, Ella Ruth Starks, Leonard Johnson, Virginia Johnson, J. C. Johnson, Jr., Michael Johnson and Gary Johnson. Eleven grandchildren and many great grandchildren. A host of other relatives and lifelong friends.



Public viewing at the funeral home on Monday, November 25, 2019 12 noon - 8:00 PM.

