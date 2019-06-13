Memorial services for Victor I. Marshall, 76, of Troup, will be held 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Cottle Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.



Victor was born October 16, 1942, in Houston, Texas, to the late Albert Marshall and Valeria Faulk. He passed away on June 10, 2019, in Tyler, Texas. He was a retired salesman and he loved his family.



He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Julia Gandy and brother, Albert Marshall, Jr.



Survivors include his wife Jeani Marshall of Troup; sons, Gregory Marshall and wife Kathleen of Troup, Christopher Marshall and wife Diana of Tyler, Ryan Marshall and wife Kari of Whitehouse; brother, Patrick Marshall and wife Renee of Spring; 5 grandchildren, Drew Marshall and wife Allyson, Haylee Fredenburg and husband Jonathan, Samantha Marshall, Dawson Marshall and Peyton Marshall, 2 step-grandchildren, Haley and Haden Saenz; 5 great-grandchildren, Jace Marshall, Addyson Marshall, Amelia Marshall, Lane Fredenburg and Luke Fredenburg; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm, prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to .

