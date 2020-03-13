Vertis Denver Spigner (1952 - 2020)
Service Information
Community Funeral Home of Tyler
1429 North Border Avenue
Tyler, TX
75702
(903)-526-5555
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Community Funeral Home of Tyler
1429 North Border Avenue
Tyler, TX 75702
View Map
Obituary
Memorial services for Mr. Vertis Denver Spigner, 68, Larue (Moore Station), is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel with Sis. Kimberly Carr as eulogist under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.

Mr. Spigner died March 3, 2020. He was born February 26, 1952 in Menlo Park, CA. He attended schools in California. Mr. Spigner lived in Menlo Park, CA and Larue, TX. Mr. Spigner was a master plumber. He worked with his father, Vertis Spigner, Sr., C & R Plumbing.

He was preceded in death by his father. Vertis Spigner, mother, Levie Spigner, and sister, Nieda Spigner.

Survivors include 1 daughter; uncle, Richard Williams; aunt, Vivian Hart; and a host of cousins and friends.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 13, 2020
