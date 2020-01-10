Memorial service for Mr. Vernon Bright, Sr. , 71 of Tyler will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, 11am at New Holland Baptist Church with Pastor James Cook serving as eulogist. He worked for Berry's Fence Company, Greyhound Bus Company and OJ Oldsmobile. He leaves to cherish his memories to brothers; Chester Bright, Freddie Bright, Donald Bright and Harold Bright, sisters; Rosie McMillan, Beatrice Bowser, Ruth Montgomery, Georgia Johnson, Mae Crowe, Pearlie Wilson and Mary Brewer.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 10, 2020