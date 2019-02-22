Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon B. Thompson. View Sign

Funeral services for Vernon B. Thompson, of Chandler will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 11:00 AM at Faith Tabernacle Church of Deliverance, Chandler with Rev. Cecil Thompson eulogist and Minister Del Shankel officiating. Interment will be held in Chandler Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.



Vernon B. Thompson was born September 22, 1940 to the parentage of Kennard and Luella Thompson. Vernon attended Central High School.



Vernon was married to Lilly Faye Phelps for 55 years. Together they raised 2 sons.



He was employed by Kelly-Springfield Tire Company.



Vernon was a faithful member of Faith Tabernacle Church for over 50 years.



He is survived by his wife Lilly Faye Thompson; Sons Cecil Thompson and Orlando Kiser. God daughter Cindy Mayfield and five grandchildren. Brothers, Farmer Jo Thompson, Louie D. Thompson, Willie D Thompson and Mike Thompson. Three sisters Ruthie Patton, Fay Alexander and Larrain Booker. A host of many friends and family.



Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday, 12:00 noon-6:00 PM. Family visitation 6:00-7:00 PM.

