Graveside services for Mrs. Vera Corine Gaddy Collins, 83, formerly of Mt. Enterprise, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Concord Cemetery with Rev. Tommy Harden officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Collins passed from this life on August 12, 2019, at Park Place Nursing Home in Tyler. She was born February 6, 1936, in the Concord Community near Mt. Enterprise to the late Willie and Wilma (Sears) Gaddy. Mrs. Collins was a homemaker and a member of Concord Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Milford Taft Collins; daughter, Sarah Harden; and brother, Billy Joe Gaddy.
Survivors include her daughters, Becky Lowrey and husband Bill of The Woodlands, and Karen Starr of Tyler; son-in-law, Mike Harden of Garrison; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 14, 2019