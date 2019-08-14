Service Information Crawford-A Crim Funeral Home 1414 S Main St Henderson , TX 75654 (903)-657-2562 Send Flowers Obituary





The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, at the funeral home.



Mrs. Collins passed from this life on August 12, 2019, at Park Place Nursing Home in Tyler. She was born February 6, 1936, in the Concord Community near Mt. Enterprise to the late Willie and Wilma (Sears) Gaddy. Mrs. Collins was a homemaker and a member of Concord Baptist Church.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Milford Taft Collins; daughter, Sarah Harden; and brother, Billy Joe Gaddy.



Survivors include her daughters, Becky Lowrey and husband Bill of The Woodlands, and Karen Starr of Tyler; son-in-law, Mike Harden of Garrison; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family.



Words of comfort can be shared with the family at

Graveside services for Mrs. Vera Corine Gaddy Collins, 83, formerly of Mt. Enterprise, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Concord Cemetery with Rev. Tommy Harden officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, at the funeral home.Mrs. Collins passed from this life on August 12, 2019, at Park Place Nursing Home in Tyler. She was born February 6, 1936, in the Concord Community near Mt. Enterprise to the late Willie and Wilma (Sears) Gaddy. Mrs. Collins was a homemaker and a member of Concord Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Milford Taft Collins; daughter, Sarah Harden; and brother, Billy Joe Gaddy.Survivors include her daughters, Becky Lowrey and husband Bill of The Woodlands, and Karen Starr of Tyler; son-in-law, Mike Harden of Garrison; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family.Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 14, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close