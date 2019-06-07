Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Velma Nokomas (Beasley) Warren. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Velma Nokomas (Beasley) Warren, was called home to our Lord on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Velma was born on Aug. 26, 1931, in Chandler to Ednar and Tabbie Beasley. Velma was affectionately known as "Big Baby" to all her family and close friends. She was a caring, family oriented, vibrant woman, who touched the lives of all who knew her. She accepted Christ in her life as a child and continued her faith throughout her life.



Velma attended Emmett Scott High School in Tyler. She also attended Sweat's Beauty School in Tyler. Velma met and married her loving husband Earl Warren, who preceded her in death by 9 years. They had a special love, and to this union brought two children, Michael and Vivian Joyce. The family relocated to Los Angeles, Calif., in 1955. Velma was employed by General Hospital Medical Center and later retired from the Los Angeles County Payroll Department. Velma had a true love for people and she concluded her career as a Real Estate Agent, where she helped many clients find their dream homes. She later retired from F. Wilson Real Estate Co., a family owned business.



Velma was a kind-hearted woman who never met a stranger. She was blessed with a spirit to embrace all people and she loved to talk, and give inspirational words through poetry. Velma was a dear sister to Billy Beasley, Susie Burns, Bertha Swindle, Winnie Williams, Peggy Fuller and Joe Beasley.



On May 16, 2019, Velma Nokomas Beasley Warren passed away. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Warren; siblings, Susie Burns, Bertha Swindle, Winnie Williams, Peggy Fuller and Joe Beasley.



Velma Nokomas Warren leaves to cherish her memories, son, Michael Warren and wife, Frances, Lawton, Okla.; daughter, Vivian Joyce Wilson and husband Fran Jr., Inglewood, Calif.; and brother, Billy Beasley, Chandler.



Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Macedonia Baptist Church in Chandler.

