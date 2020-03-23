Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Viewing 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Vanoy Tucker completed his journey to heaven on March 20, 2020. Born February 5, 1935 to Barney and Barbara Franklin Tucker in Slocum, Texas. He married Mary Mack on December 17, 1960 in Palestine, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary; his two sons, Steven Vanoy with his wife Kim, and William David; and his grandchildren, Ramey Elizabeth Tucker Hans with her husband Brandon and Chase Austin; and their mother Angie Howard Tucker. He has many nieces, nephews, cousins, and wonderful friends whom he deeply loved. Vanoy touched the hearts of many and through his kindness and laughter made the world a happier place.



Vanoy was a graduate of Slocum High School. He enjoyed his class reunions and lifelong friends. He served his country in the US Army. He was stationed in Germany during the Cold War and was honorably discharged. He returned to East Texas after service. He worked for many years at General Electric in Tyler and retired in 1982. Afterwards he ran his custom hay baling business for the next 20 years.



Vanoy was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Whitehouse, Texas for 55 years. He was ordained a deacon. He loved his church family as well as his friends in the community.



Viewing hours will be held Monday, March 23 from 1:00-4:00pm at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral home at 215 East Front Street, Tyler, Texas. He will be interred at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Whitehouse, Texas with a private family graveside service. The service will be officiated by Brother Charles Hill of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Pallbearers will be Mike Tucker, Lance Satterwhite, Craig Cook, Steve Hall, Paul Julian and Darwin Stainback. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date after the current health crisis is resolved.



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Building Fund. To view online, please go to



Vanoy Tucker completed his journey to heaven on March 20, 2020. Born February 5, 1935 to Barney and Barbara Franklin Tucker in Slocum, Texas. He married Mary Mack on December 17, 1960 in Palestine, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary; his two sons, Steven Vanoy with his wife Kim, and William David; and his grandchildren, Ramey Elizabeth Tucker Hans with her husband Brandon and Chase Austin; and their mother Angie Howard Tucker. He has many nieces, nephews, cousins, and wonderful friends whom he deeply loved. Vanoy touched the hearts of many and through his kindness and laughter made the world a happier place.Vanoy was a graduate of Slocum High School. He enjoyed his class reunions and lifelong friends. He served his country in the US Army. He was stationed in Germany during the Cold War and was honorably discharged. He returned to East Texas after service. He worked for many years at General Electric in Tyler and retired in 1982. Afterwards he ran his custom hay baling business for the next 20 years.Vanoy was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Whitehouse, Texas for 55 years. He was ordained a deacon. He loved his church family as well as his friends in the community.Viewing hours will be held Monday, March 23 from 1:00-4:00pm at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral home at 215 East Front Street, Tyler, Texas. He will be interred at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Whitehouse, Texas with a private family graveside service. The service will be officiated by Brother Charles Hill of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Pallbearers will be Mike Tucker, Lance Satterwhite, Craig Cook, Steve Hall, Paul Julian and Darwin Stainback. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date after the current health crisis is resolved.In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Building Fund. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 23, 2020 Print | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close