Graveside services for Valli Byram Conine, 89, of Tyler, will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery with Reverend Lawrence Russell officiating.
Mrs. Conine passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 in Tyler. She was born February 14, 1930 in Fort Worth, Texas to William E. and Carrie Byram.
Valli was a Methodist. She attended Crozier Technical High School in Dallas. She was a talented artist specializing in oil painting, and a past president of the Tyler Art League.
Valli served in the U.S. Navy and eventually earned her private pilot's license. She owned an art gallery for many years, worked in real estate, and partnered with her husband to operate a plumbing manufacturing business in Tyler for more than forty years.
Valli was preceded in death by her husband, Vergil Wendell Conine and her grandson, Matthew Taylor Conine. She is survived by her beloved three children and their families, including six grandchildren, and a host of extended family members and lifelong friends.
A heartfelt thanks goes to the caregivers who served her in her final days.
Visitation is scheduled from 12:00 - 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to any animal or wildlife charitable organization.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 28, 2019