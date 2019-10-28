Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Graveside services for Valli Byram Conine, 89, of Tyler, will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery with Reverend Lawrence Russell officiating.



Mrs. Conine passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 in Tyler. She was born February 14, 1930 in Fort Worth, Texas to William E. and Carrie Byram.



Valli was a Methodist. She attended Crozier Technical High School in Dallas. She was a talented artist specializing in oil painting, and a past president of the Tyler Art League.



Valli served in the U.S. Navy and eventually earned her private pilot's license. She owned an art gallery for many years, worked in real estate, and partnered with her husband to operate a plumbing manufacturing business in Tyler for more than forty years.



Valli was preceded in death by her husband, Vergil Wendell Conine and her grandson, Matthew Taylor Conine. She is survived by her beloved three children and their families, including six grandchildren, and a host of extended family members and lifelong friends.



A heartfelt thanks goes to the caregivers who served her in her final days.



Visitation is scheduled from 12:00 - 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to any animal or wildlife charitable organization.



Graveside services for Valli Byram Conine, 89, of Tyler, will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery with Reverend Lawrence Russell officiating.Mrs. Conine passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 in Tyler. She was born February 14, 1930 in Fort Worth, Texas to William E. and Carrie Byram.Valli was a Methodist. She attended Crozier Technical High School in Dallas. She was a talented artist specializing in oil painting, and a past president of the Tyler Art League.Valli served in the U.S. Navy and eventually earned her private pilot's license. She owned an art gallery for many years, worked in real estate, and partnered with her husband to operate a plumbing manufacturing business in Tyler for more than forty years.Valli was preceded in death by her husband, Vergil Wendell Conine and her grandson, Matthew Taylor Conine. She is survived by her beloved three children and their families, including six grandchildren, and a host of extended family members and lifelong friends.A heartfelt thanks goes to the caregivers who served her in her final days.Visitation is scheduled from 12:00 - 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to any animal or wildlife charitable organization. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 28, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close