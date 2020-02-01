Service Information Croley Funeral Home - Hawkins 602 E Blackbourn Street Hawkins , TX 75765 (903)-769-2144 Send Flowers Obituary

Vadys Elizabeth Ross returned home to be with the Lord on January 30, 2020. She was born September 24, 1921 in Matagorda, Texas to Melton Ellis and Lilly V Hoskins. She spent her youth in Victoria, Tx where she graduated with honors from the Patti Welder High School in 1939. The family moved to Fairbanks, Texas (outside of Houston) to a small family farm while her dad worked in the oil field. Two years later, Vadys graduated from Draughon business school in Houston, Texas beginning her work career as an administrative assistant for a prominent business family, working in that position during the entire WWII period. Vadys married the late Donald Gabriel Ross on December 8, 1945. Vadys was survived by one sister, Barbara Hunter of Hawkins, Texas, by her five children, Linda Sue Ross of Atlanta GA, Ellen Jean Ross of Sandy Springs, GA, Donald Gabriel Ross Jr. of Richardson, TX, Patricia Ann Ross of Allen, TX and Richard Melton Ross of Acworth, GA; eight grandchildren - Billy Grider, Melissa Dougan, Alesia Burnett, Jennifer Dorward, Chasity Ross, Cameron Compton, Ashleigh Compton and Katelyn Ross; twelve great grandchildren - Hayley Turner, Trip Grider, Trevor Grider, Brisa Dougan, Jack Burnett, Harley Grider, Bethany Dougan, Charlie Burnett, Kylan Grider, Lauren Burnett, Avery Dorward, and Logan Dorward and two great great grandchildren - Aubreigh Jackson and Xander Turner. Vadys was preceded in death by her parents and five sisters - Mary Seiler, Doris Harding, Maxine Downey and Betty Bretzke. She was a long time member of the First Baptist Church of Hawkins where she taught Sunday School and assisted in many other ways until her health no longer permitted. She was an active member and a past Worthy Matron of Eastern Star for a number of years.



Vadys was very excited to tell you that had WWII not began when it did, she would have been a licensed pilot since she was taking flying lessons at the airport owned by the family whom she worked for at the time. She lacked only 30 minutes of flight time to obtain her license. Vadys has traveled the world and visited five of the seven continents, including a three year stint living in New Delhi, India.



