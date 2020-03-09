Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Funeral services for Trudy McClenny Curry of Whitehouse are scheduled for 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Lloyd James Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday, March 9, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Bascom Cemetery. Trudy passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, March 7, 2020, at the age of 81. She was born on December 6, 1938 in Houston, Texas to Robert Ben and Gertie Poole Barbee.She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She attended Beauty School in Tyler and was a hairdresser for over 30 years. She loved being with her family and enjoyed cooking, canning and growing veggies and flowers in her garden. She was a wonderful cook and caregiver to many. Trudy loved her backyard birds and animals. She started each day with a glass of buttermilk. She truly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren attending whatever events they were involved in. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles R. McClenny, husband, Addison Curry, and brother, Truman Barbee.She is survived by two sons and their wives, Timothy & Karen McClenny, Jimmy & Katrina McClenny; daughter and husband, Melissa & David Smith . She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, her 4-legged baby Zoey and her sister-in-law, Ann Barbee Bratcher. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 9, 2020

