Services for Troy Johnston, 52, of Tyler will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jeff Gage officiating.

Services for Troy Johnston, 52, of Tyler will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jeff Gage officiating. Burial will follow at Cathedral in the Pines in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Mr. Johnston passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 in Tyler. He was born June 18, 1967 in Pasadena to Dorothy Elizabeth Johnston and Marion Dean Johnston.



Troy graduated from Tyler Junior college and UT Tyler. He held the position of loving father.



Troy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Orval Dean Johnston and Hazel Massie and his soul mate Tebritha (Betha) Manley. He is survived by his loving family including his mother, Dorothy Elizabeth Johnston; father, Marion Dean Johnston; daughter, Taraonna DaNe' Johnston; grandson, Brody Dean Johnston-Rodriguez; sister, Debra Rogers; and nephews and niece, Jeremy Medders, Christopher Rogers, Dylan Rogers, Angela Doebbler and Gabe Rogers.



Pallbearers will be Cedric Manley, Alfred Crawford, Kim Moore, Thomas Broughton, Jamie Lee, Jeremy Medders, Christopher Rogers, Dylan Rogers and Gabe Rogers.



Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.



