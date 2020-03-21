Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Due to concerns with the COVID-19 and following the CDC guidelines, the family will have a private interment at Pleasant Retreat Cemetery in Tyler and a memorial service at a later date.



Mr. Travis "Hal" McFarland, 89, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Tyler. He was born April 1, 1930 in Tyler to Travis J. and Velma Cook McFarland.



Hal was a lifelong member of Pleasant Retreat United Methodist Church. He loved farming and his peach orchard. He was also a member of the Air Stream Club, he loved traveling.



He graduated from Tyler High School in 1948. He was drafted in the US Army in 1951 and was honorably discharged in 1956. He worked for General Electric from 1962-1991.



Hal was preceded in death by his father, Travis J. McFarland; his mother, Velma Cook; his sister, Marlene King; and his brother, Gayle McFarland. He is survived by his loving family including his wife, Margaret McFarland; son, Patrick McFarland wife Debbie McFarland; daughter, Rhonda Worthen husband Tim Worthen; four grandchildren, Matthew McFarland wife Courtney McFarland, Joshua McFarland wife Hanna McFarland, Callie Fry husband Crews Fry and Kelsie Schoener husband Kyle Schoener; and four great-grandchildren.



If desired, memorials may be made to: Pleasant Retreat United Methodist Church, 417 CR 1143 Tyler, Texas 74704 or Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Boulevard, Tyler, Texas 75701.



Due to concerns with the COVID-19 and following the CDC guidelines, the family will have a private interment at Pleasant Retreat Cemetery in Tyler and a memorial service at a later date.Mr. Travis "Hal" McFarland, 89, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Tyler. He was born April 1, 1930 in Tyler to Travis J. and Velma Cook McFarland.Hal was a lifelong member of Pleasant Retreat United Methodist Church. He loved farming and his peach orchard. He was also a member of the Air Stream Club, he loved traveling.He graduated from Tyler High School in 1948. He was drafted in the US Army in 1951 and was honorably discharged in 1956. He worked for General Electric from 1962-1991.Hal was preceded in death by his father, Travis J. McFarland; his mother, Velma Cook; his sister, Marlene King; and his brother, Gayle McFarland. He is survived by his loving family including his wife, Margaret McFarland; son, Patrick McFarland wife Debbie McFarland; daughter, Rhonda Worthen husband Tim Worthen; four grandchildren, Matthew McFarland wife Courtney McFarland, Joshua McFarland wife Hanna McFarland, Callie Fry husband Crews Fry and Kelsie Schoener husband Kyle Schoener; and four great-grandchildren.If desired, memorials may be made to: Pleasant Retreat United Methodist Church, 417 CR 1143 Tyler, Texas 74704 or Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Boulevard, Tyler, Texas 75701. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close