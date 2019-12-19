Service Information Hilliard Funeral Home 386 N Maple Ave Van , TX 75790 (903)-963-8831 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hilliard Funeral Home 386 N Maple Ave Van , TX 75790 View Map Service 12:30 PM Hilliard Funeral Home 386 N Maple Ave Van , TX 75790 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Travis H. Williams will be held at 12:34 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Hilliard Funeral Home with Pastor Tommy Payne officiating. A graveside will follow at Holly Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



Travis Herman Williams was born April 14, 1957 in Grapevine, Texas. He was currently a resident of Flint, Texas. He owned a multitude of businesses, including His & Hers Building & Design, Quality Framing, Williams Construction, and Matrix Custom Homes. He didn't just build homes, but he was a builder of dreams. Like his dad, Travis was not only an extraordinary contractor/builder, but was also a "genius" mentor that taught numerous life lessons. His wisdom, jokes and wise cracks will now be passed down, bringing happiness and laughter to all. He was a child at heart, and known as Ice Cream PawPaw to his grandchildren. He was carefree and always acted "so 8".



Travis passed away at the age of 62 on December 17, 2019, which happens to be the birthday of his first grandchild, Chandy, who made him the infamous "Ice Cream PawPaw". He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Hosey Williams; sisters, Melissa Diane Scrivner and Judy Diane Wilcox; and numerous aunts, uncles, and nephews.



Survivors include his wife, who he loved for 17 years, Deborah Williams of Flint; mother, Betty Williams Wilcox and Daddy James of Flint; six children and their spouses, Travis W. & Amanda Williams of Forney, Amanda & Chad Comer of Forney, Autumn Williams of Mesquite, Preston & Katie Williams of Mesquite, Andrew & Heather Turner of Rockwall, and Ashley & Norman Kaleimamahu of Forney; brothers and sisters, Frank Earl & Betty Williams of Wills Point, Teresa Doffer of Flint, Lynda Christian of Flint, Trisha & Donnie Raburn of Mabank, Lori & Carl Swope of Port Aransas, and Cyndi & Eric O'Teney of Kemp.



Pallbearers will be his sons, Travis Williams, Preston Williams, Chad Comer, Andrew Turner, Norman Kaleimamahu, Jerry Alexander, and grandsons, Grayson Williams and Kayson Kaleimamahu.



