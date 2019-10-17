Tony Layne Null, 66, of Tyler, passed away October 15, 2019 in Tyler.
Tony was born March 26, 1953 in Jacksonville, Texas, the son of Billy Reed Null and Bonita Lee Lynch. He graduated from John Tyler High School in 1971 and completed a bachelor's degree in Petroleum Engineering from Texas A&M University. He went on to complete a law degree from Texas Southern University. Tony retired from the Union Pacific Railroad after 30 plus years.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Bonita Lee Null, paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.
Survivors include father, Billy Reed Null of Tyler; siblings, Sheila Phillips and husband Robert of Spring, Susan Acker and husband John of Tyler and Jeanne Shank of Baytown; special great niece, Bailey Crawford as well as a host of other nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019