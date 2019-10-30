A visitation for Mr. Tony A. Sebring, age 62 of Winona, is scheduled for 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. A private burial will be held at the Lindale City Cemetery. Mr. Sebring died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at a hospice center in Tyler. He was born in Tyler on September 17, 1957 to Alvin Lloyd and Genelle (McCaghren) Sebring. Mr. Sebring was a lifelong resident of Tyler and Winona and served in the United States Army. He also worked as a truck driver. He was preceded in death by parents, Alvin and Genelle Sebring, grandparents, Ruby and Jim Withrow, and W.A. and Agnes Sebring. Mr. Sebring is survived by his 2 brothers, Michael Sebring of Tyler; Harold Sebring of Tyler; 3 nephews, Michael Wayne Sebring, Jason R. Sebring, and Bobby Sebring; and a niece, Michelle Jones.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 30, 2019