Service Information Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home 905 South Commerce Street Overton , TX 75684 903/8343111 Send Flowers Obituary





Mr. Lowery passed away, Monday, October 7, 2019 in Tyler. He was born October 21, 1952 in Naples, Texas to Willard and Doris Lowery. He married Donna Lowery on November 17, 1991 in Brumley, Texas. He was a member of the Arp community for 25 years. He was a superintendent at Arp ISD and retired after 21 years of employment there. He was in education for 35 years and enjoyed being a teacher, coach and administrator of many generations. He was also an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman.



Mr. Lowery is preceded in death by his father, Willard Lowery.



Survivors include his wife, Donna Lowery of Arp; 4 children, Paul Lowery and wife, Terry of White Oak, Toney Kyle Lowery of Tyler, Amy Jenkins of McKinney and Codi Rynn Lowery and fiance, Jared Junek of Caldwell; his mother, Doris Lowery-Baugh of Winnsboro; brother, Darrell Lowery and wife, Sheila of Powderly, sister, Kim Ramos of Marietta; 6 grandchildren, Ryan Mathis-Lowery, Jessica Lowery, Aaron Lowery, Hannah Lowery, Kaitlyn Jenkins and Tyson Jenkins and numerous nieces and nephews.



Online registration and condolences are available at

Memorial services for Toney Rynn Lowery, 66, Arp, are scheduled for 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church with Reverend Tommy Harden officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.Mr. Lowery passed away, Monday, October 7, 2019 in Tyler. He was born October 21, 1952 in Naples, Texas to Willard and Doris Lowery. He married Donna Lowery on November 17, 1991 in Brumley, Texas. He was a member of the Arp community for 25 years. He was a superintendent at Arp ISD and retired after 21 years of employment there. He was in education for 35 years and enjoyed being a teacher, coach and administrator of many generations. He was also an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman.Mr. Lowery is preceded in death by his father, Willard Lowery.Survivors include his wife, Donna Lowery of Arp; 4 children, Paul Lowery and wife, Terry of White Oak, Toney Kyle Lowery of Tyler, Amy Jenkins of McKinney and Codi Rynn Lowery and fiance, Jared Junek of Caldwell; his mother, Doris Lowery-Baugh of Winnsboro; brother, Darrell Lowery and wife, Sheila of Powderly, sister, Kim Ramos of Marietta; 6 grandchildren, Ryan Mathis-Lowery, Jessica Lowery, Aaron Lowery, Hannah Lowery, Kaitlyn Jenkins and Tyson Jenkins and numerous nieces and nephews.Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close