Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Send Flowers Obituary





Tommy passed away on November 4, 2019, at his home in Arp, surrounded by his loving family.



He was born on January 31, 1946 in Tyler to the late Grady William and Pearl Duncan Gallegly.



Tommy is survived by his wife of 53 years, Maria Camacho Gallegly; his daughters Elizabeth Gallegly Hukill and husband Chris of Arp, Mary Gallegly Convery and husband Kelly "Chief" of Burleson; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Wendy Joann Gee and brother Sonny Gallegly.



The family will receive friends for a visitation from 6:00 -8:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Lloyd James Funeral Home.



Funeral services for Tommy Gallegly, 73, of Arp, are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the chapel of Lloyd James Funeral Home with Rev. Johnny Gallegly officiating. Burial will follow at Williams Cemetery.

