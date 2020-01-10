Funeral services for Mrs. Tommie Marie Gardner Jones, 91, Tyler is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Hopewell Valley Baptist Church with Rev. Efrem A. Collins as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Tommie M. Gardner Jones died January 4, 2020. She was born February 7, 1928 in Tyler, TX.
She attended Dixie School; was a member of Hopewell Valley Baptist Church; and worked in Housekeeping at Mother Frances Hospital. She loved cooking and family fellowship.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Jones; children, Bobbie Jean Jones, Claude D. Jones, Brenda Kay Jones.
Survivors include 2 sons, Donnie (Linda) Jones and Keeton Jones; 6 daughters, Edith Holmes, Annie Davis, Gloria (Donnie Ray) Fuller, Salisa Caldwell (Ross Eric), Casandra (Steve) Ware; daughter-in-law, Raethella Jones; 19 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 10 great great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, Janauary 10, 2020 from 12:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 10, 2020