Funeral services for Tommie Joe Pevey, 86, of Tyler are scheduled for 10 am on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Green Acres Baptist Church South Campus, 1010 CR 137, Flint with Pastor Dustin Slayton officiating under direction of Tyler Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Tyler Memorial Cemetery, 12053 Hwy 64 West in Tyler.
Tommie was born to Thomas Earl Press and Odell Ingram in Blue Ridge on October 27, 1932 and passed away on February, 26, 2019.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law Benita and Alvin Huskey; son and daughter-in-law Larry and Susan Pevey; five grandsons, Lance and Brad Huskey, Chris and Brandon Bryant and Larry Pevey Jr.; several great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren and her nieces from her sister Wanda Turner. From the Pevey family she is also survived by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James Pevey, her sister and brother-in-law Wanda and J.R. Turner and one niece.
Mrs. Pevey was a devoted Christian and a long time member of Green Acres Baptist Church South Campus and earlier in her life she served as a Sunday school teacher in other churches.
Pallbearers will be Lance Huskey, Brad Huskey, Chris Bryant, Brandon Bryant, Larry Pevey Jr. and Glenn Gardner.
Visitation will be one hour prioer to service time from 9-10 am at Green Acres Baptist Church South Campus.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 1, 2019