Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommie Joe Pevey. View Sign

Funeral services for Tommie Joe Pevey, 86, of Tyler are scheduled for 10 am on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Green Acres Baptist Church South Campus, 1010 CR 137, Flint with Pastor Dustin Slayton officiating under direction of Tyler Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Tyler Memorial Cemetery, 12053 Hwy 64 West in Tyler.



Tommie was born to Thomas Earl Press and Odell Ingram in Blue Ridge on October 27, 1932 and passed away on February, 26, 2019.



Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law Benita and Alvin Huskey; son and daughter-in-law Larry and Susan Pevey; five grandsons, Lance and Brad Huskey, Chris and Brandon Bryant and Larry Pevey Jr.; several great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren and her nieces from her sister Wanda Turner. From the Pevey family she is also survived by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James Pevey, her sister and brother-in-law Wanda and J.R. Turner and one niece.



Mrs. Pevey was a devoted Christian and a long time member of Green Acres Baptist Church South Campus and earlier in her life she served as a Sunday school teacher in other churches.



Pallbearers will be Lance Huskey, Brad Huskey, Chris Bryant, Brandon Bryant, Larry Pevey Jr. and Glenn Gardner.



Visitation will be one hour prioer to service time from 9-10 am at Green Acres Baptist Church South Campus.



Funeral services for Tommie Joe Pevey, 86, of Tyler are scheduled for 10 am on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Green Acres Baptist Church South Campus, 1010 CR 137, Flint with Pastor Dustin Slayton officiating under direction of Tyler Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Tyler Memorial Cemetery, 12053 Hwy 64 West in Tyler.Tommie was born to Thomas Earl Press and Odell Ingram in Blue Ridge on October 27, 1932 and passed away on February, 26, 2019.Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law Benita and Alvin Huskey; son and daughter-in-law Larry and Susan Pevey; five grandsons, Lance and Brad Huskey, Chris and Brandon Bryant and Larry Pevey Jr.; several great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren and her nieces from her sister Wanda Turner. From the Pevey family she is also survived by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James Pevey, her sister and brother-in-law Wanda and J.R. Turner and one niece.Mrs. Pevey was a devoted Christian and a long time member of Green Acres Baptist Church South Campus and earlier in her life she served as a Sunday school teacher in other churches.Pallbearers will be Lance Huskey, Brad Huskey, Chris Bryant, Brandon Bryant, Larry Pevey Jr. and Glenn Gardner.Visitation will be one hour prioer to service time from 9-10 am at Green Acres Baptist Church South Campus. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close