Funeral services for Mrs. Tommie (Bagley) Francis, 85, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at New Zion Baptist Church, Winona, TX with Rev. Don R. Davis, Jr. as eulogist.
Burial will be in Harris Creek Cemetery, Winona, TX under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Francis died June 19, 2019. She was born February 2, 1934 in Minden, TX.
Mrs. Francis attended Minden Colored School, Minden, TX and was a 1952 graduate of Butler College, Tyler, TX. Mrs. Francis was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church, Minden, TX; Liberty Baptist Church, Winona, TX; retired teacher; member of the Heroines of Jerico, PHA; Past Ancient Matron of Living Stream Court #318; TISD Teachers Retirement Club; Democratic Club; Retired Railroad Club; Women's SOAR (Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees); and UT Health East Texas Water Aerobic Morning Club.
Survivors include her loving husband of 63 years, Henry; daughter, Anetha; nephew, raised as a son, Reginald (Mary) Griffin; two brothers, Adolphus (Frankie) Bagley and Johnnny Bagley; four sisters, Ruby Black, Stella Pullum, Norise Bagley and Pertrudia Kelly; a host of godchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives who love her so dearly.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, Winona, TX.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 22, 2019