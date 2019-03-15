Born May 10, 1925 in Akron, Ohio and died March 12, 2019 in Tyler, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon, two children, 10 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, a daughter, and two brothers.
Tom served in the Navy during WW2.
He invested many hours a Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. in Akron, Ohio before transferring to Kelly Springfield Tire Company in Tyler where he retired.
Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and was an avid sports fan.
A memorial service honoring Tom will be held at 2PM Thursday March 21, 2019 at Willowbrook Baptist Church in Tyler, Texas with Bro. Loyd McCaskill officiating.
His final resting place will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Willowbrook Baptist Church
3100 W Erwin St
Tyler, TX 75702
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 15, 2019