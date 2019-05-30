Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Todd Ray Massey. View Sign Service Information Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home 905 South Commerce Street Overton , TX 75684 903/8343111 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home 905 South Commerce Street Overton , TX 75684 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Visitation for Todd Ray Massey, 55, Liberty City, are scheduled for Friday, May 31, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. in the Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home Chapel.



Mr. Massey passed away, Monday, May 27, 2019 in a hospital in Kilgore. He was born July 21, 1963 in Odessa to the late James Harvey and Naomi Ruth Hammock Massey. He married the love of his life, Karen in 1991 in Tyler. He worked as a welder at Howe Baker for many years and later retired from Stemco in Longview. Mr. Massey was a member of the McCarys Chapel Methodist Church in Liberty City. He enjoyed fishing, watching the news channels, NCIS, yardwork, listening to music but most of all spending time with his children, his dog Emily, and the rest of his family and friends.



Besides his father, Mr. Massey was also preceded in death by his brothers, Mike Massey and Paul Massey; nephew, Lance Massey and niece, Jenny Massey.



Survivors include his wife, Karen Massey of Liberty City; mother, Naomi Massey of Whitehouse; sons, Tony Massey of Liberty City, Jacob Massey of Liberty City, Tyler Massey of Liberty City; daughters, Marissa Massey of Kilgore and Crystal Massey of Washington; sisters, Kim Massey Daniels of Arp and Tammy Jaramillo of Longview; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Stan and Sue McClimans of Kilgore, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Christine and Steve Swanzy of Longview and Kathryn and Justin Baker of Liberty City; special friends, Johny and Cindi Forshee and their three boys of New London and numerous nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Sundown Ranch 3120 CR 2318 Suite 100, Canton, TX 75103 and the Humane Society.



Online registration and condolences are available at

