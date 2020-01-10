Funeral services for Mrs. Tobbie Mae Smith, 89, Lindale, is scheduled for 1:00 pm. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Greater Hopewell Baptist Church with Rev. Efrem A. Collins as eulogist. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Smith died January 3, 2020. She was born March 2, 1930.
Public viewing will be Friday, January 10, 2020 from 12:00 - 6:00 p.m. with visitation from 6:00 - 7:00 pm. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 10, 2020