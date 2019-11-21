Our beautiful darling, Tina Marie Loveless Gabbard was called home to be with her Lord on November 17, 2019. She was born on Dec. 15, 1968 to Allan M & Pauline Loveless. Tina loved her family dearly. She was full of life and energy. She had such a whitty laugh and beautiful smile. She had a huge heart. Her compassion for animals was undeniable. We believe she missed her calling as a Veterinarian. Tina was preceeded in death by her paternal grandparents, Glenn & Marjorie Loveless of Chicago; her maternal grandparents, Albert & Ruth Horstead of England, father, Allan M Loveless of Chicago and infant son, Devon Glenn Gabbard of Bullard.She is survived by her loving husband, of 33 years, Jerry Wayne Gabbard of Bullard; her caring daughter, Desiree Gabbard and fiance' Johnathan Zedlitz of Bullard; her devoted son, Cody Gabbard and wife Jennifer or Whitehouse; 2 precious grandchildren, Maxx & Echo Reid of Whitehouse; mother, Pauline Loveless of Tyler; 2 sisters, Sonjia Ramsey of Tyler and Sharon Hebert of Leesville, LA and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.It's with heavy hearts that we lay Our Precious Tina to rest. Although her candle burned out much too soon, her legacy will live on in our fondest memories. She will be deeply missed and forever remain in our hearts.Celebration of the Life and Legacy of Tina Marie Gabbard will be held. Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 From 6:00-7:30pm at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler, Texas. Funeral Services will be Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler, Texas. Followed by graveside services at The Cathedral in the Pines Cemetary in Tyler, TX. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019