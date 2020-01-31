Service Information Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 302 N Ross St Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-0886 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Mr. Timothy Lee Bell has been scheduled for Saturday, February 1, 2020 11:00 am at Bethel AME Church, Larue Community with Rev. Robert Jones eulogist. Interment will be held in Bethel Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.



Timothy Lee Bell was born May 28, 1957 to John Henry Bell, Sr and Pauline Degrate Bell in Larue, Texas. He attended local schools and graduated from LaPoynor High School. He was a trained brick mason.



He is preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers.



He is survived by his wife Trena Street Bell; 2 daughters Patti Edoawe and Adrianne Ann Bell. He also leaves one brother, Matthew Bell and 2 sisters, Polly A Williams and Verna Carroll. Grandchildren, Marselia, Aubriell, Autumn and Ashton. A host of other relatives and friends.



Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 2:00-8:00 pm.

