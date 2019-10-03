Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Visitation 9:30 AM First Assembly of God Church Tyler , TX View Map Memorial service 10:30 AM First Assembly of God Church Tyler , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services for Timothy E. Wells, 71, of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the First Assembly of God Church in Tyler with Randall McDonald officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.



Burial will follow at Williams Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.



Timothy passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 in Tyler after a lengthy illness.



He was born February 8, 1948 in Austin to the late Lewis Eugene and Winona Inez Harrell Wells.



In addition to his parents, Timothy was preceded in death by his brothers, Sherrod and Thomas Wells and sister LuAnn Pilgram.



He is survived by his wife, Frances Wells of Tyler; son, Lewis T. Wells of Tyler; daughter, Tina Spain and husband Joe of Tyler; grandchildren, Alissa and husband Zach Moody, Austin Wells of Tyler; sisters, Becky Yancy of Tyler, Jackie and husband Mike Boen of Florence, MS and Kim and husband James Allums of Tyler. Timothy also leaves behind a host of friends and family



Timothy was a 50 year member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He was a member at Tyler First Assembly of God Church for over 50 years where he served in various offices within the church.



If desired, memorials may be made to First Assembly of God Church Building fund.



