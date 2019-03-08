Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Services for Tidjani "TJ" Camara will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home chapel with John Perry officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Memorial Park under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Tidjani "TJ" Camara, 36, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Tyler. He was born on June 17, 1982, in Libreville, Gabon to Sory and Marie Camara.



He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ibrahim and Aminata (Soumah) Camara, and Saliou and Sanaba Sampil. He will be forever cherished by his parents; his "favorite little sister" and her husband, Khady and Michael Harmon; his niece and nephew, Maria Michelle Harmon and John Tidjani Harmon; his brother, Zal Camara; and by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends he chose to call "family".



TJ immigrated to the U.S. from Senegal to attend college in 2002. He first attended Kilgore College where he received an Associate's Degree. He then continued on to the



TJ had an absolute passion for health and fitness. He created a life and a legacy of encouraging and challenging others to find and embrace their true potential. TJ was such an amazing role model of hard work and impeccable ethics. He was also a tireless servant to his adoptive community; volunteering at cancer awareness events, human rights organizations, and animal rescue organizations including the SPCA of East Texas where he adopted his "babies" Kobe, Jada, and Leo. TJ was an outstanding man that took great care of his family. We are so proud and blessed to have shared 36 years with him! His heart of gold, inspirational words and laughter will be engraved in the hearts of all who knew him. "We don't all have equal opportunity. But we all have the opportunity to be better than we currently are." - Chris Ross.



Visitation is scheduled one hour prior to the service on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his honor to the SPCA of East Texas, P.O. Box 132899, Tyler, TX 75713.



