Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Patrick "Tommy" Tucker. View Sign Service Information Boren-Conner Funeral Home Hwy 69 South Bullard , TX 75757 (903)-894-7777 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Patrick Tucker (Tommy) was born on July 16, 1957, in Corpus Christi, Texas. He accepted Jesus Christ into his life at eight years old. Tommy went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 29, 2019.

Memorial service will be 6-8 p.m Friday, August 2, 2019, at Boren-Conner Funeral Home in Bullard.

Tommy was 62 years old and a member of the Episcopal church. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Libby Haines, and they celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary this year. His long-term career in construction led him not only through East Texas, Dallas metropolitan, Oklahoma areas, but also the greater parts of the United States. Tommy never met a stranger and had a remarkable work ethic.

Tommy also enjoyed gardening. While living in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, he was a member of the rose society where he tended to over 100 of his rosebushes and enjoyed sharing them with others. He also was an excellent cook and loved preparing delicious meals for his family which often came from his vegetable garden.

Tommy was a born fisherman. At a very young age he was regularly invited to fish with older fisherman because of his knowledge of the sport, ability to focus and catch fish. He grew up fishing the waters of Corpus Christi. Later in his travels, he would fish wherever he could "wet a hook."

Tommy was preceded in death by his father, William B. Tucker; grandparents, Lily and Patrick Harrigan, and Anna and Reagan Stafford Tucker; his niece and nephew, Hannah and Justin Tucker; mother-in-law, Lahoma Albert, father-in-law, Joe Haines; and brother-in-law, Joey Haines.

He is survived by his wife, Libby Tucker; daughters, Emily and Sarah Tucker; grandchildren, Zoey and Madeline Bush, and Emma, Noah and Thomas Tucker; mother, Patricia Tucker; brother, Clark Tucker; sister and brother-in-law, Becky and Cal Staggers; sister and brother-in-law, Samantha and John Tooke; niece, Wehtahnah Tucker; great- nephew, Shawlin Tucker; nephew, William Grady Staggers; sister-in-law, Melissa Townsend and sons Ben and John; niece, Sunny Rue Haines; nephew, Jonathan Haines; nephew, Justin Moore; and many beloved cousins.

Tommy will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Thomas Patrick Tucker (Tommy) was born on July 16, 1957, in Corpus Christi, Texas. He accepted Jesus Christ into his life at eight years old. Tommy went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 29, 2019.Memorial service will be 6-8 p.m Friday, August 2, 2019, at Boren-Conner Funeral Home in Bullard.Tommy was 62 years old and a member of the Episcopal church. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Libby Haines, and they celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary this year. His long-term career in construction led him not only through East Texas, Dallas metropolitan, Oklahoma areas, but also the greater parts of the United States. Tommy never met a stranger and had a remarkable work ethic.Tommy also enjoyed gardening. While living in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, he was a member of the rose society where he tended to over 100 of his rosebushes and enjoyed sharing them with others. He also was an excellent cook and loved preparing delicious meals for his family which often came from his vegetable garden.Tommy was a born fisherman. At a very young age he was regularly invited to fish with older fisherman because of his knowledge of the sport, ability to focus and catch fish. He grew up fishing the waters of Corpus Christi. Later in his travels, he would fish wherever he could "wet a hook."Tommy was preceded in death by his father, William B. Tucker; grandparents, Lily and Patrick Harrigan, and Anna and Reagan Stafford Tucker; his niece and nephew, Hannah and Justin Tucker; mother-in-law, Lahoma Albert, father-in-law, Joe Haines; and brother-in-law, Joey Haines.He is survived by his wife, Libby Tucker; daughters, Emily and Sarah Tucker; grandchildren, Zoey and Madeline Bush, and Emma, Noah and Thomas Tucker; mother, Patricia Tucker; brother, Clark Tucker; sister and brother-in-law, Becky and Cal Staggers; sister and brother-in-law, Samantha and John Tooke; niece, Wehtahnah Tucker; great- nephew, Shawlin Tucker; nephew, William Grady Staggers; sister-in-law, Melissa Townsend and sons Ben and John; niece, Sunny Rue Haines; nephew, Jonathan Haines; nephew, Justin Moore; and many beloved cousins.Tommy will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close