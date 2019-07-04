Thomas Oran Sikes (1949 - 2019)
Service Information
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler
7525 Old Jacksonville Highway
Tyler, TX 75703
Obituary
Thomas Oran Sikes, 70, died peacefully Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from complications due to Parkinson's disease. Tom was born May 20, 1949 to Thomas C. Sikes and Maurine Poole Sikes. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1967 and then attended Tyler Junior College and Texas A&M University, where he earned a B.S. in Animal Science. Tom worked several years as a petroleum land man before switching careers. He was a salesman and a Central Regional Manager for Osteomed Corp, where he won several awards as a top producer. He was also an avid hunter who enjoyed spending time outdoors.

Tom is survived by his wife, Charlotte Anne Turman Sikes and his three children, Corby Sikes of Tyler, Steven Sikes and wife Brandi of Houston (and their daughters, Brisa and Sagan), and Susan Sikes and fiance Trey Thompson of Tyler. He is also survived by his sister Cindy Tayem and husband Alex of Rockwall, TX.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy., Tyler, TX.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 8830 Cameron Street, #201, Silver Spring, MD 20910.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 4, 2019
