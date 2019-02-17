Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Leon Young. View Sign

A graveside service for Thomas Leon Young, 89, of Bullard, Tx will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Bullard Cemetery on Hwy 344 at 10:00 am. Thomas is preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Schmidt, three brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his wife Evelyn Maxine Young, son Thomas Michael Young, brother Bobby Young of Palestine, and sister Inez Sustaire of Dallas, seven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.



Thomas worked for Tyler Pipe for forty-five years. He preferred to be outdoors hunting, fishing, coaching baseball, and raising a garden. A Celebration of Life will be held at Flint Community Church following the service.

