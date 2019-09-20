Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Thomas "Danny" Bishop, 55, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Chapel with Rev. Robert Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Mr. Bishop passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Tyler. He was born August 3, 1964 in Huntsville to Max Daniel Bishop and Martha Pagitt Bishop.



Danny was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. He held the position of safety inspector in the oil field.



Danny was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his loving family including his wife, Staci Nash Bishop of Flint; sons, Blake Daniel Bishop of Tyler and Jack Bradley Bishop of Whitehouse; mother, Martha Morren and husband Troy of Henderson; stepsons, Randall Morgan of Berryville, Jacob Nash of Plano and Austin Nash of Tyler; grandchildren, Kason Morgan, Rylan Morgan and Cheyenne Morgan all of Hughes Springs; sisters, Sherry Moses and husband Robert of Bullard and Brooke Dyess of Tyler; 3 nephews, 2 nieces and 1 great-niece.



Pallbearers will be Mark McCarty, Rocky Smith, Wayne McDaniel, Justin Tarrant, Brandon Hayes, Calvin Warren, Mark Cox and JR Hooper. Honorary pallbearer will be Captain Jack Day.



Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.



