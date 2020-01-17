Thelma Inez Hill (1918 - 2020)
Service Information
Community Funeral Home of Tyler
1429 North Border Avenue
Tyler, TX
75702
(903)-526-5555
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Community Funeral Home of Tyler
1429 North Border Avenue
Tyler, TX 75702
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bishop Chapel
Bullard, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
Bullard, TX
View Map
Obituary
Funeral services for Mrs. Thelma Inez Hill, 101, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church, Bullard, TX with Bishop R. L. Brazzel as eulogist. Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery.

Mrs. Hill was born December 18, 1918. She died January 6, 2020.

Public viewing will be Friday, January 17, 2020 from 12:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Visitation will be Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Bishop Chapel, Bullard, TX.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 17, 2020
