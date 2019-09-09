Funeral services for Mrs. Texanna Manley Crutchfield, 95, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at County Line Baptist Church, Ben Wheeler, TX with Rev. Ralph Massey as eulogist. Burial will be in County Line Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mrs. Crutchfield died September 3, 2019. She was born October 26, 1923.
Survivors include son, Leo (Delia) Manley; daughter, Ruth Manley; 6 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Public viewing will be Monday, September 9, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. with visitation from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Sept. 9, 2019