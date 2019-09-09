Texanna Manley Crutchfield (1923 - 2019)
Service Information
Community Funeral Home of Tyler
1429 North Border Avenue
Tyler, TX
75702
(903)-526-5555
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Community Funeral Home of Tyler
1429 North Border Avenue
Tyler, TX 75702
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Community Funeral Home of Tyler
1429 North Border Avenue
Tyler, TX 75702
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
County Line Baptist Church
Ben Wheeler, TX
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Funeral services for Mrs. Texanna Manley Crutchfield, 95, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at County Line Baptist Church, Ben Wheeler, TX with Rev. Ralph Massey as eulogist. Burial will be in County Line Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mrs. Crutchfield died September 3, 2019. She was born October 26, 1923.

Survivors include son, Leo (Delia) Manley; daughter, Ruth Manley; 6 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Public viewing will be Monday, September 9, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. with visitation from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Sept. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.