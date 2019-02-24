Jesus welcomed His beloved servant, Terry Lee Hitt, into his arms of grace on February 21, 2019. Terry was born May 15, 1955 in Athens, Texas to some very proud parents, E.A. and Billie Ann Hitt. Raised in Poyner, Texas, Terry was the middle child, having an older brother, Andy and a younger sister, Martha. His childhood was picture perfect growing up hunting and fishing in the 1950's and 60's and he attended grades 1-12 at LaPoyner and afterwards TJC.
Terry began carpentry work at a young age working with his father and continued the trade throughout his life. A master craftsman in trim and construction, his legacy lives on in homes all over East Texas.
Terry gave his heart and life to Jesus on March 12, 1989. His testimony since that day in March, was always that Jesus became REAL to him and for all who knew Terry, knew that to be true... he was unashamed of the gospel and was an outspoken believer in Jesus Christ!
Terry was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church where he and his wife, Kim, attended regularly. He was dearly loved by everyone, and always ready to give you a very big hug and talk about his Blessed Hope, Jesus!
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Enoch Andrew Hitt, Jr and Billie Ann Kendrick Hitt. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Kimberly Zeiss Hitt; his siblings, Andrew Enoch Hitt and Martha Ann Hitt Mason; his children, Taylor Ann Hitt Zebrosky and Tyne Melanne Hitt; stepsons, Taylor Barrett Knight and Tommy Parker Cuvelier; five grandchildren, Roman, Claire, Kylie, Peyton and Hudson; and numerous other loved brother and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration service is scheduled at 10 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral on Monday, February 25, 2019 with an informal visitation following. The service will be led by Raymond Woodward and a private graveside will be held at a family cemetery in Jasper, Texas.
Donations to Legacy Hospice (1901 Rickety Lane, Ste. 103, Tyler, TX 75703) in lieu of flowers.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 24, 2019