Terry Helms Lindsey, age 79 of Tyler, Texas passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in a Tyler Hospital. Mr. Lindsey was born May 19, 1940 in New Boston, Texas. He was retired from the Texas Department of Transportation as an Inspector, a member of the First Baptist Church, New Boston and is preceded in death by his parents, a son, Terry Lindsey II and three brothers, Cater Joe, Neil Ray and David Lindsey.



Survivors include his wife, Peggy Lindsey of Tyler, Texas, one daughter and son in law, Dana and Bobby Smotherman of Tyler, Texas, two sisters and brothers in law, Cheyrl and Chuck Martin of New Boston, Texas, Sharon and Kary Jones of New Boston, Texas, one daughter in law, Ronda Lindsey of Tyler, Texas, seven grandchildren, Mackenna Thorn, Lindsey Smotherman, Easton Smotherman, Terry Lindsey III, Alyssa Christian, David Lindsey, Alaina Lindsey, 5 great grandchildren, two step daughters, Susan Young of Abilene, Texas, Wendy Willborn of Bullard, Texas, 5 step grandchildren, 4 step great grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.



Funeral Services will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston Texas. Interment will be in Godley Prairie Cemetery, New Boston under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 3:00 P.M. before services.



Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 29, 2020

