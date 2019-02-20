Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Helms Lindsey II. View Sign

Funeral services for Terry Helms Lindsey II, age 54 of Tyler, TX, are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home Chapel in Lindale, TX with Pastor Lewis Pollard officiating.



Terry passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 in Tyler, TX. He was born September 17, 1964 in Tyler, TX. Terry has lived the last 35 years in the Sandflat community. Throughout his life he worked as the owner/operator of East Texas Printing and as a Contract Inspector with the Texas Department of Transportation. Terry was a member of the Tyler masonic Lodge # 1233 and the Sharon Shrine in Tyler. He enjoyed building racecars, playing golf, and selling his handmade knives. Terry loved spending time with his beloved family.Terry is survived by his wife of 35 years, Ronda Lindsey of Tyler; sons, Terry Lindsey III and wife, Heather of Lindale, and David Lindsey of Tyler; daughters, Alyssa Christian of Tyler and Alaina Lindsey of Tyler; father, Terry Helms Lindsey Sr. of Tyler; mother, Helen Cassity of Tyler; brother, Bobby Beagle; sister, Dana Smotherman and husband, Bobby of Tyler; grandchildren, Laila Lindsey, Cohen Lindsey, Ally Lindsey, Gunner Thorn, and Gage Christian; numerous nieces, nephews, and many loving friends. Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, TX.



206 West South

Lindale , TX 75771

206 West South
Lindale , TX 75771
(903) 882-3141

