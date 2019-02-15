Funeral services for Terry Dewaune Cain, 38, of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, February 16, 2019 1:00 PM at New Life Community Church, Tyler with Rev. James Hawkins eulogist. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park under the direction of Brook Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Terry Dewaune Cain was born July 9, 1980 to Wilma Earl Cain and Betty Rockwell Cain in Tyler, Texas. He attended local schools in Tyler including John Tyler High School.
He was a lifelong resident of Tyler. He was employed by Wilhite Landscaping Company. He was also a member of Sheppard Street Church of Christ.
Terry was a family oriented person who loved family gatherings. He was the life of the party. Terry loved football and was an avid fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Keith Cain.
He leaves as survivors his parents, Wilma Earl Cain and Betty Rockwell Cain. Three brothers, Marcus Cain, Nicholas Cain and Kendrix Rockwell. Sisters Ashlee Cain, Audrlyn Humber and Dayshaton Simmons. A host of many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 12Noon-8:00 PM.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 15, 2019