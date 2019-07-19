Teresa Swofford, age 59, passed away Monday, July 15th, 2019 in Tyler surrounded by family. Teresa was a long-term resident of the Chandler-Brownsboro communities where she worked as a nurse and nursing facility administrator.
Teresa was a devout Southern Baptist and a member of Faith Baptist Church in Chandler. Teresa accepted Jesus as her savior early in life and although her family will miss her terribly, we are rejoicing that she is in Heaven with her many loved ones and parents.
Teresa is survived by her husband, David Swofford; son, Christopher Swofford; daughters, Melissa Swofford and Amanda Swofford; three grandchildren, Vivian Bridges, Mea Swofford, and Krystian Swofford; brother, Tim Parker; sister, Renee (Parker) Pool; and her mother-in-law, Helen Swofford.
Services will be held at Faith Baptist Church in Chandler, on Saturday July 20th, 2019 at 3p.m. In honor of Teresa we welcome pink or purple attire.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Gilda Murray Scholarship Fund at the Texas Business and Professional Women's Foundation, which was instrumental in Teresa being able to achieve her educational goals. www.texasbpwfoundation.org.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 19, 2019