Funeral services for Mrs. Tenzyetta Turner, 92, Bullard, is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Louis Baptist Church with Rev. Nathan Cravens as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Turner died March 3, 2019. She was born April 20, 1926 in Whitehouse, Texas.
Mrs Turner was a member of Whitehouse Church of God in Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 5 children.
Survivors include 5 sons; 2 daughters, 4 sisters; 104 grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Community Funeral Home of Tyler
1429 North Border Avenue
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 526-5555
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 10, 2019