Ted L. Hobby went to be with his Lord on Friday, July 19, 2019. A memorial service for Mr. Hobby will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel, with David Cannon officiating. A private burial will take place at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Mr. Hobby was born October 28, 1940 in Marlin, Texas to the late Ralph and Lexie Hobby of Satin, TX.



Ted graduated from Chilton High School in 1959 and Howard Payne University in 1964. He was inducted into the Howard Payne Sports Hall of Fame in 1985. Ted served as assistant basketball coach at Howard Payne University and head basketball coach at Van Vleck High School in Van Vleck, TX. He retired from Amoco Chemical/Chocolate Bayou after 27 years of service.



Ted was an active member of Green Acres Baptist Church, where he served as a Sunday school teacher, Bethany Suite invitation advisor, and worship host. He also served as a deacon in Alvin, TX and Tyler since 1971.



Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Lexie Hobby of Satin, TX; brother, Jack Hobby of Memphis, TN; and brother, Pete Hobby of Cleburne, TX. Survivors include his wife, Darlene Hobby of Tyler, TX; son Tim Hobby and wife Darcy; grandchildren, Hannah Hobby and Andrew Hobby all of Boerne, TX. Other survivors include his brother, Bill Hobby, Round Rock, TX; and Jenny Pearce, Georgetown, TX.



Pallbearers will be Rodney Beaty, Dale Eppler, Nat Hughes, Dick Lee, Ben Lester, Charlie Myers, Charles Patillo, and Jim Wright.



The family will receive friends after the service at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy., Tyler, TX 75703.



Memorials in honor of Ted L. Hobby may be made to Green Acres Baptist Church, 1507 Troup Hwy., Tyler, TX 75701.



