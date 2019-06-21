Tammie Terell Wofford (1971 - 2019)
  • "My heartfelt condolences go out to you and your family for..."
  • "My prayers are with the family today and the days to come. ..."
    - Thelma Mumphrey
  • "Praying for the family. RIP Tammie"
    - Billie Mumphrey
Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors
302 N Ross St
Tyler, TX
75702
(903)-592-0886
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors
302 N Ross St
Tyler, TX 75702
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Spring Chapel CME Church
Funeral services for Tammie Terell Wofford are scheduled for Saturday, June 22, 2019 1:00 at Spring Chapel CME Church with Apostle Rosalyne Wofford-House eulogist and Rev. Cornell Robinson officiating. Interment will be held in Asbury Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.

Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday, 1:00-8:00 PM.

Tammie Terell Wofford was born August 19, 1971 to George Wofford and L.V. Cary Wofford. She was the youngest of 5 children.

Tammie attended local schools and was a 1990 graduate of Arp High School. She then attened STAR College and earned a certificate in cosmetology and nail technician.

She was a lifelong member of Spring Chapel CME Church and was always an active participant in church activities.

She was married to Timothy Nobles and to this union one son Timothy was born.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 siblings and grandparents.

Tammie went to be with the Lord on June 13, 2019. her legacy will live on through the lives of her son Timothy; one brother John Wofford and sister Lois Hawkins. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Her lifelong friends and others family members.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 21, 2019
