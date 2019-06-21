Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tammie Terell Wofford. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Tammie Terell Wofford are scheduled for Saturday, June 22, 2019 1:00 at Spring Chapel CME Church with Apostle Rosalyne Wofford-House eulogist and Rev. Cornell Robinson officiating. Interment will be held in Asbury Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.



Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday, 1:00-8:00 PM.



Tammie Terell Wofford was born August 19, 1971 to George Wofford and L.V. Cary Wofford. She was the youngest of 5 children.



Tammie attended local schools and was a 1990 graduate of Arp High School. She then attened STAR College and earned a certificate in cosmetology and nail technician.



She was a lifelong member of Spring Chapel CME Church and was always an active participant in church activities.



She was married to Timothy Nobles and to this union one son Timothy was born.



She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 siblings and grandparents.



Tammie went to be with the Lord on June 13, 2019. her legacy will live on through the lives of her son Timothy; one brother John Wofford and sister Lois Hawkins. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Her lifelong friends and others family members.

