Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Viewing 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sylvia Young Riddle, age 73 of Tyler passed away in the early hours of Friday, March 20, 2020. Sylvia was born on Veteran's Day, 1946, in Houston, Texas, the daughter of the late Lewis Young, Jr. and Billie Young Hutcherson. As a native Houstonian, Sylvia grew up in the area and graduated from Aldine High School in Aldine, Texas in 1965 where she was captain of the Vaqueras drill team and voted best-dressed senior. Sylvia raised her three daughters in Sugar Land, Texas where she worked for Imperial Sugar Company for many years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Sugar Land where she was a Girls in Action and Acteens leader and shared the love of Jesus with many young girls.



She moved to Tyler, Texas with her husband Wayne and daughters Christin and Cindy in 1989. Sylvia worked as an administrative assistant for the Texas Health and Human Services Department of Aging and Disability and retired in 2008. She was an active member of First Christian Church and a member of the Koinonia and ladies Bible study classes. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for over 30 years. She served with her sorority sisters, who she loved like family, providing scholarships and outreach to the community. Sylvia and her husband were long time supporters of the Cowan Center for the Arts. Sylvia enjoyed extensive travel with her husband, socializing with friends and spending time with loved ones.



She was known for her impeccable taste in decorating and fashion and she could tie the most beautiful and perfect bows. She was a collector of antiques, and enjoyed entertaining, cooking, reading, collecting books and magazines, gardening, and floral arranging. She was generous and giving of her time with her family, friends, church, and charities. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, great aunt, and friend. She loved all people and never met a stranger. Sylvia was always eager to share the love and grace that her faith in a loving God provided her. She will be dearly missed by all those who love her.



She is preceded in death by her mother and father, her aunt Margaret Spears Moran, and brother Donald Young.



She is survived by her loving husband Donald Wayne Riddle; daughters Carrie and husband David King of Tyler, Cynthia and husband Chris



Viewing will be from 1:00 - 5:00 PM on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date to include friends and extended family. In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations may be made to the Cowan Center for the Arts or the through their websites. to view online, please go to,www.burkswalkertippit.com.



Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.